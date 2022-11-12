Pakistan vs. England: Picks, predictions, how to watch T20 World Cup final

Pakistan and England face off in the 2022 T20 World Cup final after winning their respective semifinal games. Pakistan entered the tournament at +800 to win it all on DraftKings Sportsbook, while England was listed at +330.

Fans can catch the final on Willow TV. If you aren’t by a television, you can stream the match on willow.tv with a provider login. You can also stream the match on ESPN+.

Pakistan vs. England

Date: Sunday, November 13

Time: 3 a.m. ET

TV channel: Willow TV

Live stream: willow.tv, ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Pakistan: +130

England: -165

Moneyline pick: England -165

Pakistan has had England’s number in knockout games in the past, and the opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are capable of taking the game away. However, England have a strong opening pair of their own with Jos Buttler and Alex Hales. That duo looks unstoppable at the moment, which is a problem for Pakistan’s bowlers. In a match that will likely come down to which batting lineup performs better, England are the deserving favorites. Back England to get another T20 World Cup championship.