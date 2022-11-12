When is the last time Alabama lost three regular season games?

The Alabama Crimson Tide have fallen to two losses after dropping close games to SEC rivals Tennessee and LSU this season, and they may be staring down a third as Ole Miss heads into the half with a lead.

The last time Alabama lost three games in one season was back in 2010, in Nick Saban’s fourth season as head coach. Ranked No. 1 for the first half of the season, they fell to South Carolina by a two-touchdown margin before losing close games against LSU and Auburn that year — all three of whom were ranked. The Tide finished the season at No. 10.

Alabama has not been ranked lower than No. 7 in the AP postseason poll since that No. 10 ranking, but a three-loss Tide team this year won’t impress in a highly competitive field of undefeated and one-loss teams. With two very close losses to top-ranked teams, they may even still have a shot at the 2022 College Football Playoff, but if they can’t pull it out against an Ole Miss team fighting to stay in the SEC picture, they can kiss those final four chances good-bye.

Alabama has also not lost back-to-back regular season games since Saban’s first year with the Tide, when they went 7-6.