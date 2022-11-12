 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

James Franklin does push-ups on sideline after getting unsportsmanlike conduct penalty

The head coach held himself accountable for the 15 yards lost right on the sideline. It’s funnier when you’re up three scores.

By grace.mcdermott
Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin looks on during a warm up prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Beaver Stadium. Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State head coach James Franklin dropped and gave himself 15 after getting hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during the Nittany Lions’ game against Maryland on Saturday. He was captured by the cameras doing push-ups on the sideline with his full headset still on after he was flagged.

At the time of the penalty, Penn State was up three scores and had not allowed Maryland into the end zone. The Nittany Lions are up 27-0 at the half, but Franklin is practicing what one can only assumes he preaches to his players.

