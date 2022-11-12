James Franklin does push-ups on sideline after getting unsportsmanlike conduct penalty

Penn State head coach James Franklin dropped and gave himself 15 after getting hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during the Nittany Lions’ game against Maryland on Saturday. He was captured by the cameras doing push-ups on the sideline with his full headset still on after he was flagged.

James Franklin doing push-ups on the sideline after being hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty pic.twitter.com/rTJIWn33aJ — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) November 12, 2022

At the time of the penalty, Penn State was up three scores and had not allowed Maryland into the end zone. The Nittany Lions are up 27-0 at the half, but Franklin is practicing what one can only assumes he preaches to his players.