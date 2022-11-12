 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston: Status for game vs. Texas

TCU’s top receiver target is dealing with an ankle injury and his status for tonight’s game against Texas is up in the air.

By Nick Simon Updated
TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston scores a touchdown against the Kansas State Wildcats in the third quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Update 6:57 p.m. Johnston came back out for the team period and looks to be in good shape.

Update: Quentin Johnston is warming up at DKR.

The No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs are set for a top 25 road showdown against the No. 18 Texas Longhorns this evening and the biggest question mark is the status of wide receiver Quentin Johnston. The dynamic wideout sustained an ankle injury during last Saturday’s victory over Texas Tech and his status has been up in the air all week. He didn’t practice until Thursday and was determined to be a game-time decision.

With the game in Austin set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET, there’s still a question over whether or not Johnston will suit up against the Longhorns. We’ll take a look at his status for this big time, Big 12 showdown in the state of Texas.

TCU WR Quentin Johnston injury updates

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes indicated on ESPN’s College Gameday this morning that Johnston will play this evening. There’s still a question of how healthy the NFL Draft prospect will be for this one and how much he’ll play. We’ll see how he looks in warmups.

Right now Texas is a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

