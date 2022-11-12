TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston: Status for game vs. Texas

Update 6:57 p.m. Johnston came back out for the team period and looks to be in good shape.

#TCU WR Quentin Johnston going through pregame warmups. (5-yd line on the hash) pic.twitter.com/m7uhPJ9SiH — Jeremy Clark (@JClarkHFB247) November 12, 2022

Update: Quentin Johnston is warming up at DKR.

Quentin Johnston out on the field warming up pic.twitter.com/ev2JlnhzJO — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 12, 2022

The No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs are set for a top 25 road showdown against the No. 18 Texas Longhorns this evening and the biggest question mark is the status of wide receiver Quentin Johnston. The dynamic wideout sustained an ankle injury during last Saturday’s victory over Texas Tech and his status has been up in the air all week. He didn’t practice until Thursday and was determined to be a game-time decision.

With the game in Austin set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET, there’s still a question over whether or not Johnston will suit up against the Longhorns. We’ll take a look at his status for this big time, Big 12 showdown in the state of Texas.

TCU WR Quentin Johnston injury updates

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes indicated on ESPN’s College Gameday this morning that Johnston will play this evening. There’s still a question of how healthy the NFL Draft prospect will be for this one and how much he’ll play. We’ll see how he looks in warmups.

Right now Texas is a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.