What No. 9 Alabama’s win over No. 11 Ole Miss means for SEC title, College Football Playoff

The No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide avoided back-to-back losses with a 30-24 victory over the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels to move to 8-2 on the season. This creates a three-way tie on overall record between LSU, Alabama and Ole Miss in the SEC West but the division has been settled with this result.

LSU will now head to the SEC title game regardless of what happens over the last two weeks. The Tigers only have one conference loss, and they’ve got the head-to-head tiebreakers over both Alabama and Ole Miss in the event they lose to Texas A&M in the final week. This sets up an interesting scenario for the College Football Playoff since no two-loss team has ever made it.

Alabama and Ole Miss are likely going to be playing in some shiny bowl games but this has been a disappointing season for both programs. Neither could take down LSU, which proved to be the problem. The Rebels will need to learn how to close out games, as they had sizable leads over both LSU and Alabama before losing both games.