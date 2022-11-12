Oregon QB Bo Nix injured in Week 11 vs. Washington

Update 10:35 p.m. ET Nix is out of the injury tent and walking around throwing a football on the sideline. Washington leads 37-34 with :51 remaining, but the Ducks will get the ball on the 25-yard-line.

Oregon Ducks starting quarterback Bo Nix went down against the Washington Huskies on Saturday night after being tackled late in the fourth quarter. He was assisted off the field.

Injury to Oregon QB Bo Nix here: pic.twitter.com/NTCeD2IGaS — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) November 13, 2022

Oregon backup quarterback Ty Thompson has entered the game. The redshirt freshman from Gilbert, Arizona has only seen limited action in his career. For this season, he is 11-20 as a passer for 72 yards with two interceptions.

For the game Nix was 16-22 for 239 yards and two touchdowns passing, while adding nine carries for 59 yards and another score as a rusher. But his value to the Ducks is almost priceless, as the Heisman Trophy candidate has been part of a resurgence this season. Following an opening day loss to Georgia, the Ducks (8-1) have been flawless are are in contention for the College Football Playoff.

The Huskies just tied the game at 34-34 with 3:07 remaining in Eugene. More to come.