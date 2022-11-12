What No. 25 Washington’s win over No. 6 Oregon means for Pac-12 title, College Football Playoff

The No. 25 Washington Huskies threw a wrench into the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff races with a 37-34 win over the No. 6 Oregon Ducks in Eugene. The Huskies got a key defensive stop after Oregon quarterback Bo Nix briefly left the game with what appeared to be an ankle injury. Washington then hit the go-ahead field goal. Nix did return but was unable to drive down the field to secure a potential tying field goal or go-ahead score, resulting in a big victory for Washington.

Oregon suffers its first conference loss and still has games left against Utah and Oregon State. The Ducks are tied with USC at the top of the conference table at the moment. They’ve got the head-to-head advantage over UCLA and can settle things with Utah next week. Unless the Huskies run the table and Oregon loses another game, the Ducks are likely to still be in the Pac-12 title game. The playoff is a different story.

This loss likely takes Oregon out of the CFP conversation entirely. The Ducks surged into the top six despite getting beat up by Georgia in Week 1 and looked primed for a potential entry into the top four. This loss makes it two on the year for Oregon and no two-loss team has ever made the playoff. Oregon wouldn’t be able to beat out LSU’s resume in the event both teams finish with two losses, so this is a brutal setback for the Ducks.