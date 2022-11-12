What No. 4 TCU’s win over No. 18 Texas means for Big 12 title, College Football Playoff

The No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs had a late scare in the fourth quarter but managed to hold on to defeat the No. 18 Texas Longhorns 17-10 in Austin and secure a spot in the Big 12 championship game. The win also kept the Horned Frogs squarely in the College Football Playoff race with a win on the road over a top 25 team.

Quarterback Max Duggan didn’t have a banner day through the air by his standards but his Heisman candidacy got another nice moment with his touchdown to Quentin Johnston ultimately being the difference. The Horned Frogs will now get Baylor and Iowa State to close out the regular season.

The most important aspect of this is TCU’s standing in the playoff. The Horned Frogs were initially left out of the top six entirely when the committee unveiled its first ranking but entered the top four after the first week. TCU should remain in the top four after a tough road win and would likely have to run the table to maintain that position.

Texas now has three conference losses, which makes it tough for the Longhorns to make a trip to the Big 12 title game. Barring tremendous chaos, Steve Sarkisian will have to wait another year to proclaim his program is back.