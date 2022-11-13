Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma odds heading into game week

It might be the least-exciting Bedlam in decades, but it’s still one of the best rivalries in the sport. And the country will be watching as the unranked Oklahoma State Cowboys travel to Norman to take on the unranked Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday night at 7:30 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

The Pokes (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) can’t move the football when it counts, and can’t stop a nosebleed. The 72nd-ranked defense by SP+ got run out of the midwest 48-0 by Kansas State, then got Kansas bowl eligible with a 37-16 loss before squeaking by Iowa State 20-14 this weke.

OU (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) continue to rebuild from the bottom up as Lincoln Riley and several players, including a first-round pick starting quarterback, decamped for Los Angeles and USC. Boomer Sooner needs one more win to get bowl eligible, as one of the nation’s longest postseason streaks that extends to 1998 could be snapped without one more victory.

Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma opening odds

Spread: Oklahoma -6

Total: 65