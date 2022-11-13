 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for Week 11 of the NFL season

We’ve got an early look at Week 11 point spreads as the NFL wraps up Week 10.

By David Fucillo
Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys and Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings meet on the field after the game at AT&amp;T Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 11.

Sunday brought one of the wildest finishes in recent memory with the Vikings coming back and edging the Bills in overtime. It’s shaken up the AFC and put the Bills in a position where they are no longer in first place and need to get back on the winning track when they host the Browns in Week 11. On the other side, the Vikings host Dallas in a potential playoff preview.

DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled lookahead lines for the full slate earlier this week. Those were pulled down with the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs, but now are starting to move back up. We’ve included the lookahead line and the current line as of Sunday evening.

Here’s our full list of Week 11 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll continue updating as more spreads, totals, and moneyline odds come in.

Titans vs. Packers

Nov 13

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Nov 10

Point spread: Packers -1
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Packers -115, Titans -105

Jets vs. Patriots

Nov 13

Point spread: Patriots -4
Point total: 39.5
Moneyline: Patriots -180, Jets +155

Nov 10

Point spread: Patriots -4.5
Point total: 39.5
Moneyline: Patriots -215, Jets +185

Panthers vs. Ravens

Nov 13

Point spread: Ravens -12.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Ravens -675, Panthers +500

Nov 10

Point spread: Ravens -12.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Ravens -700, Panthers +510

Browns vs. Bills

Nov 13

Point spread: Bills -7
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Bills -300, Browns +250

Nov 10

Point spread: Bills -6.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Bills -280, Browns +235

Eagles vs. Colts

Nov 13

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Nov 10

Point spread: Eagles -10
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Eagles -450, Colts +360

Lions vs. Giants

Nov 13

Point spread: Giants -4
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Giants -200, Lions +170

Nov 10

Point spread: Giants -4
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Giants -205, Lions +175

Rams vs. Saints

Nov 13

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Nov 10

Point spread: pick ‘em
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Both -110

Bears vs. Falcons

Nov 13

Point spread: Falcons -3.5
Point total: 50
Moneyline: Falcons -175, Bears +150

Nov 10

Point spread: Falcons -4
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Falcons -205, Bears +175

Commanders vs. Texans

Nov 13

Point spread: Commanders -2.5
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Commanders -150, Texans +130

Nov 10

Point spread: Commanders -2.5
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Commanders -135, Texans +115

Raiders vs. Broncos

Nov 13

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Nov 10

Point spread: Broncos -2.5
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Broncos -135, Raiders +115

Bengals vs. Steelers

Nov 13

Point spread: Bengals -4.5
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Bengals -225, Steelers +190

Nov 10

Point spread: Bengals -5.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Bengals -240, Steelers +200

Cowboys vs. Vikings

Nov 13

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Nov 10

Point spread: Cowboys -2
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Cowboys -130, Vikings +110

Chiefs vs. Chargers

Nov 13

Point spread: Chiefs -6
Point total: 50
Moneyline: Chiefs -260, Chargers +220

Nov 10

Point spread: Chiefs -5.5
Point total: 50
Moneyline: Chiefs -240, Chargers +200

49ers vs. Cardinals

Nov 13

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Nov 10

Point spread: 49ers -5.5
Point total: 45
Moneyline: 49ers -240, Cardinals +200

