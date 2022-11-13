Opening odds for Week 11 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 11.
Sunday brought one of the wildest finishes in recent memory with the Vikings coming back and edging the Bills in overtime. It’s shaken up the AFC and put the Bills in a position where they are no longer in first place and need to get back on the winning track when they host the Browns in Week 11. On the other side, the Vikings host Dallas in a potential playoff preview.
DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled lookahead lines for the full slate earlier this week. Those were pulled down with the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs, but now are starting to move back up. We’ve included the lookahead line and the current line as of Sunday evening.
Here’s our full list of Week 11 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll continue updating as more spreads, totals, and moneyline odds come in.
Titans vs. Packers
Nov 13
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Nov 10
Point spread: Packers -1
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Packers -115, Titans -105
Jets vs. Patriots
Nov 13
Point spread: Patriots -4
Point total: 39.5
Moneyline: Patriots -180, Jets +155
Nov 10
Point spread: Patriots -4.5
Point total: 39.5
Moneyline: Patriots -215, Jets +185
Panthers vs. Ravens
Nov 13
Point spread: Ravens -12.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Ravens -675, Panthers +500
Nov 10
Point spread: Ravens -12.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Ravens -700, Panthers +510
Browns vs. Bills
Nov 13
Point spread: Bills -7
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Bills -300, Browns +250
Nov 10
Point spread: Bills -6.5
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Bills -280, Browns +235
Eagles vs. Colts
Nov 13
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Nov 10
Point spread: Eagles -10
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Eagles -450, Colts +360
Lions vs. Giants
Nov 13
Point spread: Giants -4
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Giants -200, Lions +170
Nov 10
Point spread: Giants -4
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Giants -205, Lions +175
Rams vs. Saints
Nov 13
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Nov 10
Point spread: pick ‘em
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Both -110
Bears vs. Falcons
Nov 13
Point spread: Falcons -3.5
Point total: 50
Moneyline: Falcons -175, Bears +150
Nov 10
Point spread: Falcons -4
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Falcons -205, Bears +175
Commanders vs. Texans
Nov 13
Point spread: Commanders -2.5
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Commanders -150, Texans +130
Nov 10
Point spread: Commanders -2.5
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Commanders -135, Texans +115
Raiders vs. Broncos
Nov 13
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Nov 10
Point spread: Broncos -2.5
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Broncos -135, Raiders +115
Bengals vs. Steelers
Nov 13
Point spread: Bengals -4.5
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Bengals -225, Steelers +190
Nov 10
Point spread: Bengals -5.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Bengals -240, Steelers +200
Cowboys vs. Vikings
Nov 13
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Nov 10
Point spread: Cowboys -2
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Cowboys -130, Vikings +110
Chiefs vs. Chargers
Nov 13
Point spread: Chiefs -6
Point total: 50
Moneyline: Chiefs -260, Chargers +220
Nov 10
Point spread: Chiefs -5.5
Point total: 50
Moneyline: Chiefs -240, Chargers +200
49ers vs. Cardinals
Nov 13
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Nov 10
Point spread: 49ers -5.5
Point total: 45
Moneyline: 49ers -240, Cardinals +200