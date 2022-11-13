Opening odds for Week 11 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 11.

Sunday brought one of the wildest finishes in recent memory with the Vikings coming back and edging the Bills in overtime. It’s shaken up the AFC and put the Bills in a position where they are no longer in first place and need to get back on the winning track when they host the Browns in Week 11. On the other side, the Vikings host Dallas in a potential playoff preview.

DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled lookahead lines for the full slate earlier this week. Those were pulled down with the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs, but now are starting to move back up. We’ve included the lookahead line and the current line as of Sunday evening.

Here’s our full list of Week 11 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll continue updating as more spreads, totals, and moneyline odds come in.

Nov 13

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Nov 10

Point spread: Packers -1

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Packers -115, Titans -105

Nov 13

Point spread: Patriots -4

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Patriots -180, Jets +155

Nov 10

Point spread: Patriots -4.5

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Patriots -215, Jets +185

Nov 13

Point spread: Ravens -12.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Ravens -675, Panthers +500

Nov 10

Point spread: Ravens -12.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Ravens -700, Panthers +510

Nov 13

Point spread: Bills -7

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Bills -300, Browns +250

Nov 10

Point spread: Bills -6.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Bills -280, Browns +235

Nov 13

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Nov 10

Point spread: Eagles -10

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Eagles -450, Colts +360

Nov 13

Point spread: Giants -4

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Giants -200, Lions +170

Nov 10

Point spread: Giants -4

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Giants -205, Lions +175

Nov 13

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Nov 10

Point spread: pick ‘em

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Both -110

Nov 13

Point spread: Falcons -3.5

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Falcons -175, Bears +150

Nov 10

Point spread: Falcons -4

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Falcons -205, Bears +175

Nov 13

Point spread: Commanders -2.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Commanders -150, Texans +130

Nov 10

Point spread: Commanders -2.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Commanders -135, Texans +115

Nov 13

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Nov 10

Point spread: Broncos -2.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Broncos -135, Raiders +115

Nov 13

Point spread: Bengals -4.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Bengals -225, Steelers +190

Nov 10

Point spread: Bengals -5.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Bengals -240, Steelers +200

Nov 13

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Nov 10

Point spread: Cowboys -2

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Cowboys -130, Vikings +110

Nov 13

Point spread: Chiefs -6

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Chiefs -260, Chargers +220

Nov 10

Point spread: Chiefs -5.5

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Chiefs -240, Chargers +200

Nov 13

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Nov 10

Point spread: 49ers -5.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: 49ers -240, Cardinals +200