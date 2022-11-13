Best DFS lineup strategy for Chargers vs. 49ers on Sunday Night Football

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Los Angeles Chargers for Sunday Night Football in Week 10. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 13. The game will air on NBC.

Injuries

The most notable injuries come from the Chargers' receiving corps. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are both ruled out for this game, so QB Justin Herbert will operate without his two top receivers.

Dustin Hopkins, the Chargers’ kicker, has also been ruled out. Cameron Dicker took over for him last week, going 2-for-2 on field goals and extra points. Dicker will get the starting nod once again.

Captain’s Chair

Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers — $17,400

Fresh off a 40 fantasy points performance against the Los Angeles Rams, McCaffrey is easily the top option on this DFS slate. The matchup sets up nicely as well, given that the Chargers have allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to running backs this season. He’s expensive, but McCaffrey’s all-around game and multi-touchdown upside should be worth it.

Joshua Palmer, WR, Los Angeles Chargers — $11,700

If you are looking to differentiate at the captain spot, then this could be an interesting route. Remember, the Chargers are without their top two receivers in this game. The matchup is tough, but Palmer should see double-digit targets as Josh Herbert’s No. 1 receiver.

The second-year pro has done some damage in that role, racking up 17 receptions for 163 yards in his last two games combined. Palmer should benefit from game flow, and he’s a strong PPR candidate who becomes an upside candidate if he finds the end zone.

Value Plays

DeAndre Carter, WR, Los Angeles Chargers — $5,400

As mentioned earlier, Palmer has been elevated to top receiver status for the Chargers. Carter slots behind him in the No. 2 spot. The 5-foot-8 speedster has combined for eight catches and 90 yards in his last two games. It’s worth noting that he has 13 targets over that span. Because of this, Carter steps in as a competent value play for your DFS lineups, and he could pay healthy dividends if he breaks free on one play.

Jauan Jennings, WR, San Francisco 49ers — $600

Look at the price tag. That is not a typo. Sure, Jennings probably won’t contribute much to the box score, but he’ll help you squeeze those high-end fantasy stars into your lineup.

Jennings stands in as the third wide receiver for San Francisco behind Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. He has caught two passes in four straight games, which is good for a 4.73 fantasy point average over that span. Insert classic meme “It ain’t much but it’s honest work” here. In other words, Jennings is dirt-cheap but still likely to give you some fantasy substance to help your DFS lineups.