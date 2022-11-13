How the NFL playoff picture looks coming out of Week 10

The NFL is through the 1 p.m. slate on its Week 10 schedule and the playoff favorites held serve for the most part. Nobody is clinching a playoff berth this week, or probably even for at least a couple more weeks, but the best in the league are moving closer.

UPDATE: After the Vikings converted a field goal, the Bills drove into Minnesota territory before Josh Allen threw a game-ending interception. Miami moves into first place in the AFC East.

It was a busy 1 p.m. slate for playoff teams and we are in the midst of a bananas game in Buffalo. The Vikings and Bills are headed to overtime after a wild final minute of the fourth quarter. The Vikings drove down into Bills territory thanks to an amazing Justin Jefferson catch, only to get stopped on 4th and goal at the 1. Josh Allen then attempted a sneak out of his end zone only to fumble the snap and have the Vikings recover the ball for a go-ahead touchdown. However, the Vikings then played a weak prevent defense and the Bills managed to move down into field goal range in 30 seconds to tie the game and force overtime.

The Dolphins beat the Browns and if Buffalo loses, Miami moves into first place, a half game up on the Bills. Elsewhere, the Chiefs handled their business and if Buffalo loses, Kansas City will be in first place in the AFC with a half game lead on Miami. This all followed the Bucs win over the Seahawks in Munich to open the day. Tampa took a full game lead on Atlanta in the NFC South while Seattle now is only a game up on San Francisco in the NFC West.

Here’s a look at what the playoff picture looks like as the NFL heads toward the afternoon and primetime schedule for Week 10. We’ll continue updating as the day moves along.

AFC playoff picture

1. Kansas City Chiefs, 7-2

2. Miami Dolphins, 7-3

3. Baltimore Ravens, 6-3

4. Tennessee Titans, 5-3

5. New York Jets, 6-3

6. Buffalo Bills, 6-3

7. Los Angeles Chargers, 5-3

8. New England Patriots, 5-4

9. Cincinnati Bengals, 5-4

10. Indianapolis Colts, 3-5-1

11. Cleveland Browns, 3-6

12. Denver Broncos, 3-6

13. Pittsburgh Steelers, 3-6

14. Jacksonville Jaguars, 3-7

15. Las Vegas Raiders, 2-6

16. Houston Texans, 1-6-1

NFC playoff picture

1. Philadelphia Eagles, 8-0

2. Minnesota Vikings, 8-1

3. Seattle Seahawks, 6-4

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5-5

5. New York Giants 7-2

6. Dallas Cowboys, 6-2

7. San Francisco 49ers, 4-4

8. Washington Commanders, 4-5

9. Atlanta Falcons 4-6

10. Los Angeles Rams, 3-5

11. Detroit Lions, 3-6

12. Green Bay Packers, 3-6

13. Arizona Cardinals, 3-6

14. Carolina Panthers, 3-7

15. Chicago Bears, 3-7

16. New Orleans Saints, 3-7