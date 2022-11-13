 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What the 2023 NFL Draft order is heading into Week 10

One team is leading the way for the No. 1 pick. Then it’s a big ol’ mess as the 2023 NFL Draft order continues sorting itself out as we wind through November.

By David Fucillo
PJ Walker #11 of the Carolina Panthers signals a teammate from the line against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on November 10, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL Draft is over five months away, and the top of the draft board is shaking up midway through November. The Texans seem ready to settle in for the No. 1 pick, but it is anybody’s guess how things will shake out after that.

The Panthers seemed to have the inside track on a top two or three pick after unloading Christian McCaffrey, but they’ve suddenly turned into a difficult out each week. They thumped the Bucs in Week 7 and then beat the Falcons to open this week on Thursday Night Football. They are 3-7 heading into Sunday and could be a single game out of first place by 1 p.m. on Sunday. It’s a wild time!

Below is the complete 2023 NFL Draft order following TNF. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon. Sunday features several matchups of teams currently in the top 14 picks. Lions-Bears, Saints-Steelers, Colts-Raiders, and Cardinals-Rams all could send a team crashing closer to the top of the draft order.

  1. Houston Texans, 1-6-1, .524
  2. Las Vegas Raiders, 2-6, .472
  3. Pittsburgh Steelers, 2-6, .523
  4. Detroit Lions, 2-6, .574
  5. Carolina Panthers, 3-7, .439
  6. New Orleans Saints (Eagles have pick), 3-6, .473
  7. Arizona Cardinals, 3-6, .524
  8. Jacksonville Jaguars, 2-6, .525
  9. Chicago Bears, 3-6, .559
  10. Green Bay Packers, 3-6, .580
  11. Los Angeles Rams (Lions have pick), 3-5, .483
  12. Denver Broncos (Seahawks have pick), 3-5, .486
  13. Cleveland Browns (Texans have pick), 3-5, .490
  14. Indianapolis Colts, 3-5-1, .521
  15. Atlanta Falcons, 4-6, .427
  16. Washington Commanders, 4-5, .556
  17. Cincinnati Bengals, 5-4, .517
  18. New England Patriots, 5-4, .517
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4-5, .444
  20. San Francisco 49ers (Dolphins have pick), 4-4, .450
  21. Los Angeles Chargers, 5-3, .448
  22. Tennessee Titans, 5-3, .490
  23. Seattle Seahawks, 6-3, .441
  24. Miami Dolphins (Forfeit pick due to tampering), 6-3, .524
  25. Baltimore Ravens, 6-3, .466
  26. New York Jets, 6-3, .527
  27. Dallas Cowboys, 6-2, .528
  28. New York Giants, 6-2, .541
  29. Kansas City Chiefs, 6-2, .451
  30. Minnesota Vikings, 7-1, .493
  31. Buffalo Bills, 6-2, .541
  32. Philadelphia Eagles, 8-0, .472

