What the 2023 NFL Draft order is heading into Week 10

The 2023 NFL Draft is over five months away, and the top of the draft board is shaking up midway through November. The Texans seem ready to settle in for the No. 1 pick, but it is anybody’s guess how things will shake out after that.

The Panthers seemed to have the inside track on a top two or three pick after unloading Christian McCaffrey, but they’ve suddenly turned into a difficult out each week. They thumped the Bucs in Week 7 and then beat the Falcons to open this week on Thursday Night Football. They are 3-7 heading into Sunday and could be a single game out of first place by 1 p.m. on Sunday. It’s a wild time!

Below is the complete 2023 NFL Draft order following TNF. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon. Sunday features several matchups of teams currently in the top 14 picks. Lions-Bears, Saints-Steelers, Colts-Raiders, and Cardinals-Rams all could send a team crashing closer to the top of the draft order.