What the 2023 NFL Draft order is heading into Week 10

The 2023 NFL Draft is over five months away, and the top of the draft board is shaking up midway through November. The Texans seem ready to settle in for the No. 1 pick, but it is anybody’s guess how things will shake out after that.
The Panthers seemed to have the inside track on a top two or three pick after unloading Christian McCaffrey, but they’ve suddenly turned into a difficult out each week. They thumped the Bucs in Week 7 and then beat the Falcons to open this week on Thursday Night Football. They are 3-7 heading into Sunday and could be a single game out of first place by 1 p.m. on Sunday. It’s a wild time!
Below is the complete 2023 NFL Draft order following TNF. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon. Sunday features several matchups of teams currently in the top 14 picks. Lions-Bears, Saints-Steelers, Colts-Raiders, and Cardinals-Rams all could send a team crashing closer to the top of the draft order.
- Houston Texans, 1-6-1, .524
- Las Vegas Raiders, 2-6, .472
- Pittsburgh Steelers, 2-6, .523
- Detroit Lions, 2-6, .574
- Carolina Panthers, 3-7, .439
- New Orleans Saints (Eagles have pick), 3-6, .473
- Arizona Cardinals, 3-6, .524
- Jacksonville Jaguars, 2-6, .525
- Chicago Bears, 3-6, .559
- Green Bay Packers, 3-6, .580
- Los Angeles Rams (Lions have pick), 3-5, .483
- Denver Broncos (Seahawks have pick), 3-5, .486
- Cleveland Browns (Texans have pick), 3-5, .490
- Indianapolis Colts, 3-5-1, .521
- Atlanta Falcons, 4-6, .427
- Washington Commanders, 4-5, .556
- Cincinnati Bengals, 5-4, .517
- New England Patriots, 5-4, .517
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4-5, .444
- San Francisco 49ers (Dolphins have pick), 4-4, .450
- Los Angeles Chargers, 5-3, .448
- Tennessee Titans, 5-3, .490
- Seattle Seahawks, 6-3, .441
- Miami Dolphins (Forfeit pick due to tampering), 6-3, .524
- Baltimore Ravens, 6-3, .466
- New York Jets, 6-3, .527
- Dallas Cowboys, 6-2, .528
- New York Giants, 6-2, .541
- Kansas City Chiefs, 6-2, .451
- Minnesota Vikings, 7-1, .493
- Buffalo Bills, 6-2, .541
- Philadelphia Eagles, 8-0, .472