Tyler Lockett starting slow in Week 10 vs. Buccaneers

Week 10 of the NFL season continues on Sunday, November 13. The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers got the Sunday slate underway early as they are playing the NFL’s first-ever game in Munich, Germany. The Seahawks are going into halftime down 14-0 and their offense hasn’t been able to get going. A result of that sees wide receiver Tyler Lockett heading into halftime with no receptions on one target.

Lockett has dealt with injuries in the past few weeks, but he is playing for Seattle today. He hasn't been benched, he is just getting locked down. It doesn’t help that the Bucs' defense has been taking advantage of the Seattle offensive line. Quarterback Geno Smith has been sacked only twice but has attempted only 10 passes. The Seahawks need to get their run game solidified to start the second half to help jumpstart their passing game. If they can’t, Lockett could be an early bust this week for fantasy football.