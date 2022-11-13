Updated F1 driver, team standings ahead of Brazil Grand Prix after Mexican GP

We are approaching the end of the 2022 F1 season with just a few races left. The Brazil Grand Prix Sunday will be the second-to-last contest of the season, so it’s a good time to take a look at the latest driver and team standings.
Red Bull have dominated this season behind Max Verstappen, who has set the single-season record for wins and is clearly atop the driver’s championship leaderboard. He’s already secured the title and is now simply looking to add more points and wins to his resume. This will be back-to-back driver’s championships for Verstappen. Red Bull are leading the constructors title by a significant margin thanks to Verstappen’s success.
2022 F1 leaderboard
Driver’s championship
1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 416 points
2. Sergio Perez, Red Bull, 287 points
3. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 275 points
4. George Russell, Mercedes, 231 points
5. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 216 points
6. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, 212 points
7. Lando Norris, McLaren, 111 points
8. Estaban Ocon, Alpine, 82 points
9. Fernando Alonso, Alpine, 71 points
10. Valteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo, 47 points
11. Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, 36 points
12. Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, 35 points
13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas, 24 points
14. Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, 23 points
15. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 13 points
16. Michael Schumacher, Haas, 12 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, 12 points
18. Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo, 6 points
19. Alex Albon, Williams, 4 points
20. Nicholas Latifi, Williams, 2 points
21. Nyck de Vries, Williams, 2 points
22. Nico Hulkenberg, Aston Martin, 0 points
Constructors championship
1. Red Bull, 696 points
2. Ferrrai, 487 points
3. Mercedes, 447 points
4. Alpine, 153 points
5. McLaren, 146 points
6. Alfa Romeo, 53 points
7. Aston Martin, 49 points
8. Haas, 36 points
9. AlphaTauri, 35 points
10. Williams, 8 points