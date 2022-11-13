Updated F1 driver, team standings ahead of Brazil Grand Prix after Mexican GP

We are approaching the end of the 2022 F1 season with just a few races left. The Brazil Grand Prix Sunday will be the second-to-last contest of the season, so it’s a good time to take a look at the latest driver and team standings.

Red Bull have dominated this season behind Max Verstappen, who has set the single-season record for wins and is clearly atop the driver’s championship leaderboard. He’s already secured the title and is now simply looking to add more points and wins to his resume. This will be back-to-back driver’s championships for Verstappen. Red Bull are leading the constructors title by a significant margin thanks to Verstappen’s success.

2022 F1 leaderboard

Driver’s championship

1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 416 points

2. Sergio Perez, Red Bull, 287 points

3. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 275 points

4. George Russell, Mercedes, 231 points

5. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 216 points

6. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, 212 points

7. Lando Norris, McLaren, 111 points

8. Estaban Ocon, Alpine, 82 points

9. Fernando Alonso, Alpine, 71 points

10. Valteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo, 47 points

11. Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, 36 points

12. Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, 35 points

13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas, 24 points

14. Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, 23 points

15. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 13 points

16. Michael Schumacher, Haas, 12 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, 12 points

18. Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo, 6 points

19. Alex Albon, Williams, 4 points

20. Nicholas Latifi, Williams, 2 points

21. Nyck de Vries, Williams, 2 points

22. Nico Hulkenberg, Aston Martin, 0 points

Constructors championship

1. Red Bull, 696 points

2. Ferrrai, 487 points

3. Mercedes, 447 points

4. Alpine, 153 points

5. McLaren, 146 points

6. Alfa Romeo, 53 points

7. Aston Martin, 49 points

8. Haas, 36 points

9. AlphaTauri, 35 points

10. Williams, 8 points