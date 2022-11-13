How much will the winner of Cadence Bank Houston Open receive in 2022

The Cadence Bank Houston Open continues into the weekend after weather delays halted play during Round 2. Tony Finau and Ben Taylor sit atop the Houston Open leaderboard after three rounds of play.

Finau, at 15-under par, is four shots ahead of Taylor, who finished Round 3 at -11. Several golfers share a tie for third at eight-under par heading into Sunday, where they will compete for a share of an $8.4 million purse.

The 2022 purse saw an increase of nearly a million dollars from this same tournament last year. The first place finisher will receive $1.512 million, and the runner-up gets $915,600. World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler entered the tournament with the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, but he’s currently tied for 25th place after shooting +1 in Round 3.

In addition to the cash, the winner will receive a full PGA Tour exemption through the end of the 2025 season, a spot in The Masters, PGA Championship, and Sentry Tournament of Champions, 500 FedEx points (likely enough to make the FedEx Playoffs alone), and a fancy trophy too.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open.