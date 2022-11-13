 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How much will the winner of Cadence Bank Houston Open receive in 2022

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the Cadence Bank Houston Open, taking place in Houston in Texas in 2022.

By grace.mcdermott
Cadence Bank Houston Open - Round Three Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Cadence Bank Houston Open continues into the weekend after weather delays halted play during Round 2. Tony Finau and Ben Taylor sit atop the Houston Open leaderboard after three rounds of play.

Finau, at 15-under par, is four shots ahead of Taylor, who finished Round 3 at -11. Several golfers share a tie for third at eight-under par heading into Sunday, where they will compete for a share of an $8.4 million purse.

The 2022 purse saw an increase of nearly a million dollars from this same tournament last year. The first place finisher will receive $1.512 million, and the runner-up gets $915,600. World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler entered the tournament with the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, but he’s currently tied for 25th place after shooting +1 in Round 3.

In addition to the cash, the winner will receive a full PGA Tour exemption through the end of the 2025 season, a spot in The Masters, PGA Championship, and Sentry Tournament of Champions, 500 FedEx points (likely enough to make the FedEx Playoffs alone), and a fancy trophy too.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open.

2022 Houston Open Prize Money

Place Prize Money
Place Prize Money
1st $1,512,000
2nd $915,600
3rd $511,560
4th $411,600
5th $344,400
6th $304,500
7th $283,500
8th $262,500
9th $245,700
10th $228,900
11th $212,100
12th $195,300
13th $178,500
14th $161,700
15th $153,300
16th $144,900
17th $136,500
18th $128,100
19th $119,700
20th $111,300
21st $102,900
22nd $94,500
23rd $87,780
24th $81,060
25th $74,340
26th $67,620
27th $65,100
28th $62,580
29th $60,060
30th $57,540
31st $55,020
32nd $52,500
33rd $49,980
34th $47,880
35th $45,780
36th $43,680
37th $41,580
38th $39,900
39th $38,220
40th $36,540
41st $34,860
42nd $33,180
43rd $31,500
44th $29,820
45th $28,140
46th $26,460
47th $24,780
48th $23,436
49th $22,260
50th $21,588
51st $21,084
52nd $20,580
53rd $20,244
54th $19,908
55th $19,740
56th $19,572
57th $19,404
58th $19,236
59th $19,068
60th $18,900
61st $18,732
62nd $18,564
63rd $18,396
64th $18,228
65th $18,060

More From DraftKings Nation