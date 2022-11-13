Geno Smith start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

While each NFL season is brimming with its share of surprises, hardly anybody could predict what the Seattle Seahawks are showing us on a weekly basis. Geno Smith is the motor that’s making this offense go through nine weeks of action, and he has a chance to take the Seahawks to greater heights against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Smith avoided a catastrophic second half last week against the Arizona Cardinals when he gave up a 30-yard interception TD to linebacker Zaven Collins early in the third quarter to give the Cardinals a 14-10 lead. Smith recovered in a huge way by driving downfield before the end of the quarter to ultimately hit Tyler Lockett for a nine-yard score at the 2:43 mark. That has been Smith’s 10th campaign in a nutshell: He continues to make the big plays when it matters most.

Smith has at least two touchdown passes in his last three games, and has completed 69-of-95 attempts. He’s the overall QB8 in fantasy football ahead of this week, averaging 18.2 standard fantasy points per game.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Start Smith against the Buccaneers in Week 10.