DK Metcalf start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

DK Metcalf scored his second touchdown in two weeks, as the Seattle Seahawks went on to defeat the Arizona Cardinals for their sixth win of the season. Metcalf remains the Seahawks’ clear No. 1 WR, and he’ll get a Tampa Buccaneers defense that has allowed 176.7 yards per game in the 2022-23 season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

Metcalf is the overall WR18 in fantasy football this season, averaging 7.9 points per game in standard formats. The fourth-year wideout has led the team in targets the last two weeks and should see heavy volume once again from Geno Smith against Tampa Bay.

Despite a knee injury heading into Week 9, Metcalf responded positively once again. He projects as the overall WR13, but he has enormous potential against the Buccaneers. This has the makings of an offensive slugfest in Germany. Smith vs. Tom Brady will likely go at it the most, and Smith has been running with more steam as of late.

Start or sit in Week 10?

As long as his knee injury doesn’t do much to hinder Metcalf’s superior athleticism in the Seahawks' offense, he’ll be a must-start in all formats as a WR2.