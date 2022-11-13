Tyler Lockett start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a Week 10 NFC outing in Munich. Following 263 yards accumulated in the passing game, Geno Smith and Tyler Lockett should look to continue their rapport. Lockett caught all five of his targets for 67 yards and one touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

Lockett finished as the overall WR 10 in fantasy football with 12.7 points. The Seahawks attempted 34.0 passes (ninth in the NFL) against the Cardinals last week, meaning they should have the same gameflow when they face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

After back-to-back scores in Weeks 8 and 9, Lockett has officially awoken in fantasy football for the 2022-23 campaign. He’s hauled in at least five receptions in each of the previous three appearances, and he’s seeing the extra opportunities against defenses that continue to double the force that is DK Metcalf.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Start Lockett as a WR2 in Week 10 against Tampa Bay.