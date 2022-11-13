Noah Fant, Will Dissly start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks completed 26 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns in Week 9. Tight ends Noah Fant and Will Dissly combined for eight catches on 10 targets for 120 yards against the Arizona Cardinals. As expected, Fant and Dissly rank as the No. 19 and 20 tight ends in fantasy football for Week 10.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks TEs Noah Fant and Will Dissly

The Seahawks will travel to Munich for a battle with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Geno Smith hit his receivers 26 times in Week 9 against the Cardinals, and Fant led the way with five catches for 96 yards. Following a solid start to the year, Dissly recorded just three catches for 24 yards.

Fant is obviously the best TE target of the two, but can either be trusted in fantasy football? The Buccaneers allow the ninth-most fantasy points per contest to tight ends, so managers should have solid options between the duo for Week 10.

Start or sit in Week 10?

While Fant is trending high in the volume department, Dissly had a strong enough start to 2022 that it’s creating a debate between the two for fantasy football purposes. However, Fant is most likely the one trending up moving forward.