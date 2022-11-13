Tom Brady start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers escaped the Los Angeles Rams 16-13 in Week 9, as Tom Brady put together his 55th career game-winning drive. The future Hall of Fame quarterback completed 36-of-58 passes for 280 yards and one touchdown against a rugged Rams defense. Brady will lead the Buccaneers once again in Week 10 when they meet the surging Seattle Seahawks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

As the overall QB9 in fantasy football this week, Brady is averaging 15.3 fantasy points per game in his 23rd NFL campaign. Seattle has allowed 225.9 passing yards and 12 touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks this season, so Brady will likely not slow down the passing volume.

With 2,547 yards, 10 touchdowns and a lone interception through the air this season, the Buccaneers will trust Brady to run the offense win-or-lose for the remaining games that lie ahead. He’s still regarded as a true QB1 even at the age of 45. There are few better options out there at QB right now for lineups. He’s locking in consistently with his two best receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Start Brady in Week 10 against the Seahawks.