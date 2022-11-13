Leonard Fournette start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Leonard Fournette carried nine times for 19 yards in the Tampa Buccaneers’ 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9. Despite it being a low-scoring affair for both teams, Fournette appears to be badly slumping right now in the Buccaneers’ pass-heavy offense. Can the big RB get it going again when Tampa Bay hosts the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10?

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette

Not only has it been difficult for Fournette to find a groove in recent weeks, but he’s also losing opportunities to rookie running back Rachaad White. Following three-straight games with under 10 rushing attempts and 25 yards, Fournette must prove that he still has what it takes to command the backfield, and he better do it soon.

Fournette is the overall RB18 in fantasy football, averaging 11.3 standard fantasy points per contest. He’s going against a sturdy Seattle defense this week that ranks 14th in rush DVOA, which makes him a volatile RB2 in Week 10.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Fournette has entered the sit-worthy dimension in fantasy football, meaning that fantasy managers may need to see the 27-year-old ball carrier return to dominant form before he’s in lineups again.