Mike Evans start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have thrown the football a league-best 50.3 times per game over the previous three contests. Mike Evans has been the main beneficiary, averaging 6.6 receptions on 12.3 targets for 86.3 yards in that span. Despite a rough outing to his standards in last week’s win against the Los Angeles Rams, Evans remains Tom Brady’s primary weapon in the offense with enormous upside.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers WR Mike Evans

With 10 standard fantasy points per contest in the 2022-23 NFL season, Evans is fantasy football’s current WR11. The 29-year-old veteran should continue to see WR1 target volume but gets a top-three pass defense against opposing fantasy football receivers in Week 10. The Seattle Seahawks are coming off back-to-back games where they held Darius Slayton to five catches for 66 yards in Week 8, and DeAndre Hopkins to mere four catches for 36 yards in Week 9. Hopkins was able to haul in one touchdown last week, so it’s possible that Evans could record a similar stat line.

It was reported that Evans was limited in Tampa Bay’s Wednesday practice, as he’s battling rib/ankle injuries. There is no real reason to panic at this point, as it appears the big wideout has been playing through it. Definitely, something to monitor ahead of Sunday’s early 9:30 A.M. ET kickoff, however.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Continue to start Evans in all fantasy football formats if he’s able to give it a go, as the Buccaneers remain highly committed to a pass-heavy offense with Tom Brady under center.