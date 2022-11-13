Chris Godwin start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Buccaneers defeated the Los Angeles Rams in a close 16-13 battle last week. Tom Brady and Co. accounted for 323 total yards and one touchdown as the defense conquered the day. Chris Godwin will continue to be the No. 2 receiving weapon alongside Mike Evans when the Buccaneers take on the Seattle Seahawks in Germany this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin

Godwin has hauled in 42-of-65 targets for 404 yards this season but has yet to score a touchdown in seven appearances. He ranks as the overall WR21 in fantasy football in Week 10, averaging 5.8 fantasy points per game in standard formats. Look for the 26-year-old wideout’s numbers to skyrocket in the latter stretch of games on Tampa Bay’s schedule.

The Buccaneers have attempted 50.3 passes in the previous three games (tied for first in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers), and it doesn’t look like they will hold back on that for the remainder of the year. Godwin has seen double-digit targets in each of his last four outings, and he’s quietly becoming one of the top buy-low candidates that fantasy football has to offer. Managers in need of WR help should cook up a deal now to acquire the talented pass catcher.

Start or sit in Week 10?

The 2022-23 breakout performance is on the horizon, and it could finally happen against the Seahawks in Week 10 with all of the defensive attention shifting towards Brady and Evans. Start Godwin as a high-floor, high-upside WR2 on Sunday.