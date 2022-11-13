Cade Otton, Cam Brate start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers capped off a quiet offensive day with a Tom Brady game-winning touchdown to rookie tight end Cade Otton against the Los Angeles Rams last week. Otton should continue to be one of the main benefactors of the pass-dominant offense, and will likely have TE1 duties in Week 10 if Cam Brate is unable to suit up.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers TEs Cade Otton and Cam Brate

Otton is listed as the overall TE13 in fantasy football for Tampa Bay’s Week 10 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. Following his second 60-yard receiving performance in three games, Otton is averaging 6.9 standard fantasy points per contest in his last three appearances.

As for Brate, who returned to full practice this week, he’s posting his lowest fantasy average since his rookie campaign in 2014 with 2.3 standard fantasy points per contest. It appears that Otton’s emergence in the offense will likely put a cap on Brate’s value for the remainder of the Buccaneers’ season.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Otton will be a solid TE2 option against the Seahawks, regardless of Brate’s game status. Brate should be left on waivers until we see how this rotation shakes out.