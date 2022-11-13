Kirk Cousins start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings will look to extend their 7-1 record with a matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. Kirk Cousins has been among the league’s high-volume passers, which has reaped benefits for fantasy managers this season. But with a tough matchup on deck this week, does it make sense to start Cousins in fantasy lineups for Week 10?

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

Cousins’ high volume of pass attempts has kept him largely fantasy relevant each week, and that trait helped salvage what was one of his lower fantasy performances last week. Despite Minnesota eking out a 20-17 win over the Commanders, Cousins completed 22-of-40 pass attempts for 265 yards and two touchdowns, while throwing an interception in the winning effort. His 16.4 PPR fantasy points helped save what could have been a forgettable performance, but his matchup this week is a much tougher draw.

The Bills have the seventh-best pass defense which allows just 194.8 yards through the air per game, and they surrender 1.0 passing touchdowns per game, which is tied for the third-fewest in the NFL. Buffalo is even more stingy against fantasy quarterbacks, with just 11.3 fantasy points given up to signal-callers, which is the third-fewest in the league. Given the number of options that the Vikings have on offense, a game script that could adapt to the run game would come at the expense of Cousins’ fantasy ceiling.

Start or sit in Week 10?

If there were a matchup to avoid on the schedule, a date with Buffalo’s more-than-capable defense would fit the bill. The high volume of pass attempts could potentially offset the unfavorable opponent, but the Vikings could more than easily adapt and focus on the run game. With that in mind, if fantasy managers can afford it, Cousins is better left on the bench for this contest.