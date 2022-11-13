Dalvin Cook start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings have been among the NFL’s best teams in regards to regular season record, but they draw a tough matchup in Week 10 versus the Buffalo Bills. With a formidable defense against the pass and the run, it means that Dalvin Cook could be in for a rough outing fantasy-wise.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

Cook has been the example of consistency through the season, with only his Week 2 performance resulting in a single-digit fantasy point outing. Last week, amid a closely contested 20-17 win over the Commanders, the Vikings running back managed to salvage the day by finding the end zone through the air, which helped counter his 47 rushing yards on 17 carries. After last week’s score, Cook has now found the end zone in four consecutive games.

He could very well be in for tough back-to-back performances with this week’s matchup versus the Bills. Buffalo allows the ninth-fewest points to tailbacks with just 16.1 per game, and they have a top 10 rushing defense that allows just 104.9 rushing yards per game. On average, they give up less than one rushing touchdown per game at 0.6. The matchup is not favorable on the eye test alone, but given the Bills’ equally imposing pass defense, the game script could lean heavily on the ground game in an effort to ease the pressure off Kirk Cousins.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Despite the tough draw in this week’s contest, Cook should still remain a starter in fantasy lineups. The Bills' defense poses a challenge regardless, but a potentially closely contested game much more confidently plays in the favor of the ground game. If the Vikings play to win the time of possession, Cook should be able to capitalize with an ample number of carries and potentially a goal-line score.