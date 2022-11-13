Adam Thielen start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings will look to bolster their lead atop the NFC North with a win in Week 10, but they draw a tough matchup with the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo’s secondary has been among the league’s best in pass defense and has notably been stingy against fantasy receivers. Can Vikings wideout Adam Thielen buck the trend and make the case as a fantasy starter in Week 10?

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR Adam Thielen

After posting 15+ fantasy points through much of Weeks 3 to 6, Thielen has relatively cooled off over the past two games. Last week’s 9.7 PPR fantasy points performance marked back-to-back weeks in which he totaled 67 receiving yards while failing to find the endzone. Through eight games Thielen has found the end zone just twice, and the task ahead won’t get any easier given the matchup on this week’s schedule.

The Bills’ secondary ranks top 10 in the NFL with just 194.8 yards allowed per game through the air, and they surrender just 1.0 passing touchdowns per game this season. Against fantasy wideouts, they allow 18.8 PPG, which is the 10th-fewest among all defenses. Despite falling to the Jets last week, Zach Wilson was limited to just 136 passing yards on the day while taking two sacks and three quarterback hits. If the Bills can pressure Kirk Cousins through all four quarters, then it will come at the expense of Thielen’s fantasy potential this week.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Thielen hasn’t produced much fantasy volume week-over-week this season, but the fact that he remains a part of a talented offense keeps him fantasy relevant. The tough matchup limits his ceiling, but he remains at best a starter with flex appeal for Week 10.