TJ Hockenson start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings will look to knock off the AFC-contending Buffalo Bills when they go head-to-head in Week 10. Minnesota will have a new weapon at their disposal as tight end TJ Hockenson makes his second start with the Vikings this season. Can the new addition make the case as a fantasy starter this week, even against a tough defense like the Bills?

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings TE TJ Hockenson

In his debut with the Vikings last week Hockenson caught all of his targets for a team-high nine receptions for 70 yards. His first game in Minnesota was encouraging and proof that he has a very legitimate shot to surpass Adam Thielen as the number two receiving option for the Vikings. Justin Jefferson’s title as WR1 will remain, but being Kirk Cousins’ number two threat on the outside presents tremendous fantasy upside, and the benefits could continue heading into Week 10.

The Bills allow the seventh-fewest passing yards with 194.8 per game, and their secondary has managed to limit plays over the top even without top corner Tre’Davious White. But if Buffalo limits the big plays it could force Kirk Cousins to look underneath, with Hockenson as a prime beneficiary. Despite the Bills allowing just 4.5 fantasy points per game to tight ends, Hockenson’s early fit in the Vikings’ pass-heavy offense is arguably too appealing to ignore.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Amid very few surefire options at tight end in fantasy football, Hockenson’s debut performance last week is encouraging going forward. Even against the Bills' tough defense, he remains a very capable TE1 heading into Week 10 and should be a starter in all fantasy lineups where applicable.