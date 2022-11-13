Devin Singletary start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills will look to bounce back from last week’s close loss as they welcome the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10. Buffalo could look to exploit the Vikings’ much more exploitable pass defense, which could work to the benefit of running back Devin Singletary.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Devin Singletary

Singletary will look to bounce back in Week 10 after a rough outing in last week’s loss to the Jets. The Bills’ tailback averaged just three yards per carry after accumulating just 24 yards on the ground with eight carries. Thankfully, he was able to salvage his fantasy performance with four receptions for 25 yards, making him much more impactful in PPR fantasy leagues. Singletary has logged double-digit fantasy points in just three games this season, but his knack for being pivotal in the passing game could serve him well this week.

The Vikings boast a top-10 defense against the run allowing just 111.3 yards per game and 4.2 yards per attempt. However, through the air, they are a much more porous 27th-ranked pass defense that gives up 256.9 passing yards per game and 10.9 yards per completion. Josh Allen is no stranger to a pass-happy offense, and if they lean into their strengths it should serve Singletary well for a bounce-back performance.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Singletary has had back-to-back subpar fantasy performances but should manage to get back into the conversation with a better performance in Week 10. He is a solid RB2 option in leagues this week, with a chance to make much more of an impact in PPR formats.