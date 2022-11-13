Nyheim Hines start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills signaled their willingness to go all-in for a Super Bowl run by trading for running back Nyheim Hines at the trade deadline. The versatile pass-catching tailback should make an impact in the Bills’ high-powered offense soon enough, but could that breakthrough performance come this week against the Minnesota Vikings?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Nyheim Hines

Hines made his debut with the Bills last week amid a closely contested loss, and as expected, the veteran tailback was quiet in his first game with his new team. With another week to get acclimated to the playbook, Hines could benefit from more than a few more looks in Week 10 versus what he saw last week, but that is arguably wishful thinking. He brings excellent dual-threat value with his ability to make plays, and that trait could serve him well in this week’s matchup with the Vikings.

Minnesota’s top-10 defense against the run limits opposing tailbacks to 4.2 yards per carry, and they surrender the sixth-fewest fantasy points on average to running backs. However, Hines poses an equal threat as a receiver, and the Vikings are a much more leaky defense against the pass, allowing 10.9 yards per completion. Hines’ effectiveness hinges on how many snaps he can get on the field, as well as how he fits into Josh Allen’s early progressions. But if he can make the case for a larger share of snaps, chances are he should take away a number of receiving targets that are usually held for Devin Singletary.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Hines will play a pivotal role in the passing game soon enough, but it’s hard to believe his breakthrough performance will come in just his second game with his new team. He very much deserves to be kept on fantasy rosters, but until a clearer picture is painted regarding his volume in the Bills’ offense, he is better left on the bench this week.