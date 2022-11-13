Gabe Davis start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills' high-powered offense was stymied in a low-scoring loss last week, but they have a chance to get back on track versus the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10. Gabe Davis has had his moments with seismic fantasy performances, and could he be in for a big day versus the Vikings secondary in Week 10?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Gabe Davis

Davis has had three monster double-digit fantasy performances this season, but those highs are offset but four relatively quiet games, including two back-to-back outings with 5.5 and 5.3 PPR fantasy points. Granted, the entire Buffalo offense struggled in last week’s 20-17 loss to the Jets, but the Bills receiver has seen just 12 targets in the past two games. With Stefon Diggs commanding a majority of targets as the clear WR1, Davis is typically left with whatever looks are left from Josh Allen.

That formula makes him a clear boom-or-bust candidate in fantasy football, and the narrative continues in this week’s matchup with the Vikings. On paper, the odds are stacked in his favor, with Minnesota allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to receivers with 24.2 on average. Granted, a get-right game from Davis hinges on him both finding the end zone and totaling 50+ yards through the air, which only Allen can spark with plays from the pocket.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Davis’ quiet performances over the past two games make him a boom-or-bust WR3 candidate at best, and there is little assurance that he could be in for a big day with Diggs lining on the other side. Unless dire circumstances say otherwise, he is best kept on the bench for Week 10.