Dawson Knox start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills will look to extend their undefeated record at home as they welcome the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10. Buffalo’s offense was arguably shut down in last week’s low-scoring loss to the Jets, but a bounce-back performance could benefit the likes of tight end Dawson Knox. Does the Bills’ tight end make sense as a fantasy starter in lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills TE Dawson Knox

Knox has yet to finish with more than five receptions in a game so far, and his 5.5 PPR fantasy performance last week was his second-lowest total this season. Despite playing in a pass-happy offense, it is clear that Josh Allen favors Stefon Diggs as the clear WR1, with the other wideouts fighting for the scraps of targets left. Granted, the Bills' offense overall was stymied in last week’s loss, but Knox is having trouble remaining fantasy relevant on a consistent basis.

The Vikings do surrender the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends, with an average of 9.2 PPG. However, upon deeper review, Knox’s best fantasy performances this season have come when he finds the end zone. Through seven games this season Knox has found the end zone only twice, and it is becoming increasingly clear that he is a touchdown-dependent option amid a top-heavy position in fantasy leagues.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Knox is more or less on the TE2 radar for his matchup this week versus the Vikings, but he remains a risky play due to his dependence on scoring touchdowns. With plenty of mouths to feed in a Bills offense that is not devoid of capable receivers, Knox is a bench candidate for this week’s fantasy lineups.