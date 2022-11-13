Jared Goff start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions will look to secure back-to-back wins against their NFC North rivals when they face the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Jared Goff managed to put together a double-digit fantasy performance last week in an upset win and will look to ride the momentum heading into Sunday’s rivalry game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions QB Jared Goff

Goff threw for 137 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in last week’s upset victory over the Packers, finishing with 11.38 PPR fantasy points. Were it not for the low-yardage total there is the likelihood that Goff could have finished with an even greater volume of fantasy points by the final whistle. Given his matchup this week with the Bears, there is a solid chance that he can post fantasy numbers closer to his double-digit average from earlier this season.

Chicago allows 15.7 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks and they rank 10th against the pass with 200.7 yards per game surrendered through the air, but Sunday’s matchup could have the sneaky potential for a shootout. The Bears’ offense has come alive as of late with four straight games of 200+ rushing yards, and a back-and-forth scoring game script means that Goff could be forced to throw through all four quarters. That should only boost his fantasy ceiling.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Goff is a solid QB2 option for fantasy managers that could be in need of a bye-week replacement. He managed to post a double-digit fantasy performance versus a formidable Packers defense and could be able to leverage a back-and-forth scoring game with the Bears on Sunday.