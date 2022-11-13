Jamaal Williams start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions travel to Soldier Field in Week 10 for a matchup with their NFC North rival Chicago Bears. The Lions have been fortunate to overcome some noteworthy injuries on offense, with running back Jamaal Williams being among the players that have filled in seamlessly so far this season. Does he make sense as a fantasy starter among lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB Jamaal Williams

Williams had a relatively quiet fantasy performance last week with just 10.1 PPR fantasy points, and much of his low production was a result of finishing without a touchdown or a reception. Still, the Lions tailback had 81 yards on the ground with 24 carries, as he continues to see a solid volume of touches with D’Andre Swift continuing to nurse a shoulder injury. While Swift should eventually see a larger share of the carries, it by no means insinuates that Williams will be left out of the backfield.

He has an excellent chance to post a much better fantasy performance with his matchup against the Bears' run defense. Chicago gives up 22.5 fantasy points on average to running backs, which is the fourth-highest total in the NFL. With the Bears’ offense suddenly finding life over the past few weeks, a potential shootout between these two teams could mean that Williams remains consistently involved and sees another large share of snaps.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Williams will continue to compete for production with Swift in the backfield, but he has given no indication to back off from keeping him in fantasy lineups. Plug him in as a starter this week with a chance to exploit the Bears’ subpar defense against the run game.