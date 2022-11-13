D’Andre Swift start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

D’Andre Swift hasn’t been healthy this season, but he’s shown so much explosiveness when healthy that it’s tough to sit him in fantasy when he’s active. Swift and the Detroit Lions will take on a Bears team that has given up plenty of fantasy points to running backs this season, ranking third-worst in PPR fantasy points allowed. Two weeks ago Tony Pollard went off for 131 yards and three touchdowns on just 14 rushing attempts. That is truly Swift’s upside in this game. Unfortunately, his downside is very low depending on how many touches he can garner.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB D’Andre Swift

The good news this week is that Swift will be able to come into this game with no injury designation. Does that mean he’s 100% and going to lead the way over Jamaal Williams? Probably not, but there is a good chance he sees more than 10 snaps this week.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Swift is a flex play due to his tremendous upside and good matchup.