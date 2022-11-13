Amon-Ra St. Brown start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions will look to pick up another win over a divisional rival as they face the Chicago Bears in Week 10. Among the NFL’s slate this week, this matchup could sneakily become a high-scoring affair between two rivals. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on the likes of receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who could potentially benefit from a potential shootout between these two rivals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown nearly finished with double-digit PPR fantasy points last week with 9.5, which is a testament given that Jared Goff finished with only 137 passing yards. The Lions wideout has finished with fewer than nine targets in just two games this season, so lack of opportunities should not be a hurdle for fantasy managers. Simply put, Goff needs to have an ample amount of chances to look downfield, and a potentially high-scoring game between these two teams could play in the favor of St. Brown.

The Bears allow 19.8 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, which is the 13th-fewest among NFL defenses. However, Chicago’s offense has been second-best in scoring over the past three games, with much of that spark coming by way of an efficient running game. If the Bears can pile on the points and force the Lions to match them score for score, it only means that St. Brown will continue to remain heavily involved with Goff forced to throw from start to finish.

Start or sit in Week 10?

St. Brown still commands a worthwhile fantasy ceiling on a weekly basis and that should continue in this matchup with the Bears. With the divisional rivalry adding a chip on the shoulders of players, include St. Brown in fantasy lineups with the potential to capitalize on a high-scoring affair.