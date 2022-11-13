David Montgomery start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears are hoping to end a two-game skid when they welcome the Detroit Lions to Soldier Field in Week 10, but they are slowly finding their offensive identity. Chicago has finished with 200+ rushing yards in the last four games, which means running back David Montgomery should be worth a look among fantasy lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB David Montgomery

Montgomery’s volume of carries has largely remained consistent week-to-week, but he’s yet to put on a fantasy performance of more than 15+ points. Over the past two games, he’s largely been held in check with just 53 and 36 rushing yards respectively, and the way the backfield in Chicago is shaping up should only further complicate his fantasy ceiling. Justin Fields has quickly surged into a legitimate dual-threat quarterback and Khalil Herbert always remains a threat to steal carries and end zone opportunities.

However, if there were an opponent to help Montgomery bounce back in full it would be this week’s matchup with the Lions. Across the board, Detroit’s run defense ranks among the worst in the league. They allow the second-most rushing yards per game with 148.8, and the 5.0 yards per rushing attempt they allow ranks 28th. Against opposing tailbacks, they surrender 22.1 fantasy points per game, which is the sixth-most this season. There may be plenty of mouths to feed in Chicago’s run game, but Montgomery should benefit from a porous defense in Week 10.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Montgomery is a starter among fantasy lineups in Week 10 with a very favorable matchup on deck. The Lions have not stopped anybody on the ground, so Montgomery’s fantasy ceiling is as high as can be heading into Sunday.