Khalil Herbert start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears are riding a two-game losing streak heading into Week 10, but they’ll look to snap their skid against their NFC North rival Detroit Lions. The Bears have quickly embraced the run game as their offensive identity, which means Khalil Herbert could be worth a look as fantasy managers finalize their starting rosters this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB Khalil Herbert

Herbert saw only seven carries for 23 yards in what was a quiet fantasy performance last week versus the Dolphins, but he has a prime opportunity to post a bounce-back performance based on his opponent this week. The Lions have been among the NFL’s worst rushing defenses this season, which should keep fantasy managers happy as they set their lineups this week. Detroit allows the second-most rushing yards per game with 148.8, and they give up 5.0 yards per attempt which rank 28th in the league. Against a porous run defense, Herbert should have ample opportunities to make plays.

The real obstacle in his path may be a crowded backfield brewing in Chicago. Herbert’s seven carries were half of what David Montgomery had all game, but the true winner on the ground was dual-threat quarterback Justin Fields. Fields had a career-rushing performance with 178 yards on 15 carries while also finishing with a rushing score. The Bears have posted four straight games with over 200 rushing yards, but the real question is who will be the main beneficiary on a given basis.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Despite the uncertainty around the true RB1 in Chicago’s backfield, Herbert remains a must-start in Week 10. The Bears are not shying away from the run game any time soon, and Detroit’s porous run defense means that someone, hopefully, Herbert, is bound to exploit the Lions on the ground.