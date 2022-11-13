Darnell Mooney start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears have quickly found their rhythm and identity on offense, and they have a chance to secure a divisional win over the Detroit Lions in Week 10. Amid the Bears’ success in the run game, receiver Darnell Mooney has quietly gained the trust of Justin Fields with a few consistent performances. With that in mind, the Bears wideout should draw some consideration as a fantasy starter this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Darnell Mooney

After coming out the gate sluggish for the larger part of the season, the Bears' offense has quickly found its rhythm over the past few weeks. In Chicago’s last three games they have posted 33, 29, and 32 points respectively, and they have accumulated 200+ rushing yards in four straight games as well. Even with the emphasis on the ground game, Mooney has become one of Fields’ trustworthy targets on the outside. The Bears wideout has finished with double-digit fantasy points in three of his last four games, and last week’s 17.5 PPR performance was his best of the season.

Mooney has a great opportunity ahead in a matchup versus the Lions' secondary, which has been notably porous in pass defense. Detroit ranks 29th with 268.5 passing yards allowed per game, and they surrender 11.7 yards per completion, which is the second-most in the NFL. After finding the end zone for the first time this season in Week 9, he has a convincing opportunity to find equal success versus a favorable matchup.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Though Mooney has not yet reached WR2 territory, the very accommodating matchup ahead gives him flex appeal heading for Week 10. Fields should be able to exploit the Lions through the air when given the chance, which means fantasy managers should plug in Mooney if an open spot in lineups is available.