Chase Claypool start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears face one of the league’s most susceptible pass defenses as they play host to the Detroit Lions in Week 10. Chase Claypool flashed some early promise in his debut with the Bears, and his matchup this week with the Lions could be a matchup to exploit for respective fantasy managers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Chase Claypool

Claypool unsurprisingly had a relatively quiet debut with the Bears, given that the wideout had only a couple of days to acclimate himself to the playbook. He saw just six targets and hauled in two catches for only 13 yards, but he was involved early with a number of looks coming by way of deep shots over the top. He should continue to see more and more targets as he continues to get comfortable with the Bears’ playbook, but fantasy managers would be wise to temper their expectations. The reality is that his increase in usage could take weeks, as opposed to happening overnight.

Granted, all it takes is one big play or two, coupled with a touchdown, to make him fantasy-relevant on any given week. On Sunday he will face a Lions defense that allows 25.1 fantasy points per game to wideouts, which is the fourth-most in the NFL. For now, however, Darnell Mooney has quietly made the case as a trustworthy target for Justin Fields. As a result, Claypool could have to build that same rapport over the course of a couple of games.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Despite the very favorable matchup against a leaky Lions’ secondary, starting Claypool this early in his Bears tenure is arguably a boom-or-bust move. He is better kept on the bench this week, with future consistent production as the only reason to start him in lineups on a given week.