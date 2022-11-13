Cole Kmet start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears offense has found its groove over the past few weeks, and they will look to carry that momentum into their Week 10 matchup with the Detroit Lions. Tight end Cole Kmet has been one of the breakout beneficiaries of the Bears’ offensive resurgence, but can he make the case as a legitimate fantasy starter this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears TE Cole Kmet

After largely being fantasy irrelevant at the start of this season, Kmet has made his presence known among an offense that has surged the past couple of weeks. Last week the Bears' tight end caught a season-high two touchdowns to go along with 41 receiving yards for a 22-point fantasy performance. Perhaps more convincing than his fantasy total was the number of plays in which he was featured on Sunday. From jet sweeps to direct snaps, Kmet may slowly be making the case as a prominent player in Chicago’s scheme.

He has a great opportunity ahead of him to keep the momentum going versus a Lions defense that allows 10.0 fantasy points per game to tight ends, which is the fourth-most in the league. Though it’s hard to believe he can continue to post TE1 stats on a consistent basis, Detroit’s susceptible pass defense could dispel that notion. As Chicago’s offense continues to find synergy it should only benefit Kmet going forward.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Though Kmet’s recent fantasy performance has been encouraging he has not quite yet entered TE1 territory. Though he very well could command a roster spot in the near future, he is best kept on the bench this week, with an eye on if he can remain consistent going forward.