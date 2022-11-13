Trevor Lawrence start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars capped off a solid 27-20 comeback victory against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9. Trevor Lawrence completed 25-of-31 passes for 235 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions in another nicely managed game for the 23-year-old quarterback. Fantasy managers will hope for Lawrence to be an upgraded version of himself in a pass-friendly matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence is 13th among all signal-callers in touchdown passes (11) this season, and he’s quietly ninth in passing yards (2,075). He’s the overall QB12 against Kansas City this week in fantasy football, averaging 15.6 fantasy points per game in standard formats.

For fantasy purposes, Lawrence is getting substantially overshadowed by Travis Etienne Jr., and it was Etienne who was the hero on paper against Las Vegas — totaling 28 rushing attempts for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Spearheading the Jaguars’ comeback in Week 9 was impressive, but Lawrence hasn’t quite hit his stride like we expected him to in his second campaign. Fantasy managers would be best advised to hold off on giving Lawrence the nod in lineups, but the Chiefs' defense has allowed 17 passing touchdowns in the 2022-23 season. Start Lawrence if you’re desperately hurting at QB in Week 10.