Christian Kirk start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Coming in as the overall WR18 for Week 10 of fantasy football, Christian Kirk is averaging a career-best 9.6 standard fantasy points per contest in his first campaign as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ primary receiving weapon. Following a solid comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9, the Jaguars should continue to feed Kirk targets against an exposable Kansas City Chiefs pass defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Christian Kirk

Kirk posted eight receptions for 76 yards and one touchdown against the Raiders, instantly raising his fantasy football stock for the upcoming weeks. The 25-year-old WR should be on sheer WR1 radar moving forward. He broke out of a mild slump from Week 8’s game against the Denver Broncos when he was held to three catches on seven targets for 40 yards.

The workhorse magic of Travis Etienne Jr. in the backfield is starting to pay off for Kirk, allowing a load of the defensive pressure to shift more toward the talented Jaguars’ ball carrier. Trevor Lawrence will need to use his best pair of offensive weapons to his advantage for the rest of the season.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Kirk has been a top-10 fantasy WR all season, and his success should continue in a potential offensive slugfest with the Chiefs.