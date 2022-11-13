Marvin Jones start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars snapped a five-game losing streak following last week’s win, and now they travel on the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs. The latter’s high-powered offense could force the Jaguars to throw downfield early and often, begging the question of whether wideout Marvin Jones Jr. is a logical choice to be a starter in fantasy lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Marvin Jones

Jones finished with 9.8 PPR fantasy points after compiling five catches on six targets for 48 yards versus the Raiders. His five catches were the second-highest total of the season for the Jaguars wideout, which is an illustration of the little volume of production he’s produced so far this year, and he’s yet to find the end zone since way back in Week 3. Trevor Lawrence’s inconsistency hasn’t helped either, rendering a number of Jacksonville’s players on offense irrelevant in fantasy football.

A matchup with the high-scoring Chiefs could play into his favor, should Kansas City pile on the points and force the Jaguars to play catch-up from the onset. The Chiefs allow the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing receivers with 23.6 PPG, but that is dependent on Lawrence having an efficient day under center. The lack of touchdowns this season is a more telling stat in regards to how inefficient Jones has been amid a struggling Jaguars offense.

Start or sit in Week 10?

With Christian Kirk and Travis Etienne Jr. above Jones in the pecking order, Jones will struggle to command even flex consideration at best. Jones should be left on the bench, and arguably on the waiver wire, among fantasy leagues heading into Week 10.