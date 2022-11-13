Evan Engram start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars will face back-to-back AFC West opponents as they travel for a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10. The latter has been noteworthy for surrendering fantasy points to tight ends, signaling that Evan Engram could make the case as a starter in lineups for this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars TE Evan Engram

Engram has been posting consistent TE1 numbers this season amid a position that is very top-heavy in fantasy football. Last week, however, he put up a goose egg with just one catch on two targets for eight yards. The Jaguars tight end is reportedly nursing a back injury as he’s been a limited participant in practice this week, which could be a root cause for his lackluster performance in Week 9. The fact that he’s been able to participate in practice though is a promising sign for him to suit up on Sunday.

Kansas City allows the fifth-most fantasy points on average to his position, with 9.5 PPG surrendered to opposing tight ends. Trevor Lawrence’s struggles in his sophomore season have undoubtedly been a limitation to Engram’s fantasy ceiling, and now the back injury adds a further obstacle heading into Sunday. While the Chiefs’ offensive firepower could force the Jaguars to throw, Travis Etienne Jr.’s strong performance over the past two games could mean that Jacksonville largely plans its game plan with him in mind, coming at the expense of opportunities for Engram.

Start or sit in Week 10?

If he were relatively healthy heading into Sunday then perhaps Engram could make the case as a confident starter, however, that is not the case for Week 10. Lawrence’s struggles further complicate the ceiling of the Jaguars' offense, which means Engram is best kept on the bench for this road matchup at Arrowhead Stadium, which is always a tough environment to play in.