Isiah Pacheco start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs will play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 10. The Jaguars boast the league’s 11th-ranked scoring defense that allows just 19.8 PPG. Amid a noteworthy opponent, does rookie running back Isiah Pacheco make sense as a starter in fantasy leagues this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco

Pacheco is slowly but surely chipping away at the title of lead tailback for the Chiefs, with his eight carries in Week 8 surpassing Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s six carries respectively. Last week he out-carried Edwards-Helaire 5-to-4, but Kansas City overall finished with just 77 yards on the ground. The latter is a small example of what is truly holding Pacheco’s fantasy value back: the fact that the Chiefs have not been as efficient on the ground as they have through the air.

Kansas City boasts the league’s number-one passing offense, but in contrast, they rank 23rd with an average of 103.5 yards per game on the ground. The Chiefs have finished with under 100 yards rushing in half of their games this season, and those struggles have meant that arguably no one in their backfield boasts fantasy appeal on a consistent basis. While Pacheco’s youth presents much upside versus Edwards-Helaire, that does not necessarily mean he is a consistent option to start in fantasy leagues.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Despite the Jaguars allowing an average of 18.6 fantasy points per game to running backs, which is the 13th-most in the league, that stat is hollow given the Chiefs' inability to effectively move the ball on the ground. Pacheco remains a worthwhile player to keep on fantasy rosters, but he is not a viable starter for Week 10.