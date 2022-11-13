Clyde Edwards-Helaire start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. After eking out a three-point win in overtime last week, the Chiefs could be in for a bounce-back performance led by their league-best scoring offense. Does it make sense then to plug in running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire as a surefire starter in fantasy lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Edwards-Helaire’s volume of carries has gradually dipped since attempting a season-high 19 rushing attempts back in Week 4, but last week was an invisible performance for the third-year tailback. He accumulated just five yards on four carries for a season-low 2.9 PPR fantasy performance, although Patrick Mahomes finished with a majority of the Chiefs’ rushing yards himself. Still, the performance to date could be an indication of Edwards-Helaire’s gradually diminishing role in the backfield.

The Jaguars, to their credit, have been solid against the run in allowing just 4.0 yards per carry, which is the third-fewest in the NFL. They also allow just 105.1 yards per game on the ground as the seventh-best defense. The Chiefs’ highest-scoring offense has largely relied on Mahomes making plays from the pocket, which leaves Kansas City’s backfield as a whole largely irrelevant so far in the eyes of fantasy managers.

Start or sit in Week 10?

With a matchup against a stout run defense and a diminishing track record of carries heading into Week 10, Edwards-Helaire is best kept on the bench this week. The third-year tailback has struggled to remain fantasy-relevant so far this season and that trend continues in Week 10.