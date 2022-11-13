 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Clyde Edwards-Helaire start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Clyde Edwards-Helaire ahead of the Chiefs’ Week 10 matchup against the Jaguars.

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 06: Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. After eking out a three-point win in overtime last week, the Chiefs could be in for a bounce-back performance led by their league-best scoring offense. Does it make sense then to plug in running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire as a surefire starter in fantasy lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Edwards-Helaire’s volume of carries has gradually dipped since attempting a season-high 19 rushing attempts back in Week 4, but last week was an invisible performance for the third-year tailback. He accumulated just five yards on four carries for a season-low 2.9 PPR fantasy performance, although Patrick Mahomes finished with a majority of the Chiefs’ rushing yards himself. Still, the performance to date could be an indication of Edwards-Helaire’s gradually diminishing role in the backfield.

The Jaguars, to their credit, have been solid against the run in allowing just 4.0 yards per carry, which is the third-fewest in the NFL. They also allow just 105.1 yards per game on the ground as the seventh-best defense. The Chiefs’ highest-scoring offense has largely relied on Mahomes making plays from the pocket, which leaves Kansas City’s backfield as a whole largely irrelevant so far in the eyes of fantasy managers.

Start or sit in Week 10?

With a matchup against a stout run defense and a diminishing track record of carries heading into Week 10, Edwards-Helaire is best kept on the bench this week. The third-year tailback has struggled to remain fantasy-relevant so far this season and that trend continues in Week 10.

