Jerick McKinnon start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars will face their second AFC West opponent in a row in a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10. Kansas City is heavily favored in what is a clear advantage of offensive talent, but does that indicate that running back Jerick McKinnon is worth consideration as a fantasy starter this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon

McKinnon proved to be a non-factor last week amid a Chiefs backfield that struggled to run the ball, but he made up for it with 40 receiving yards on six receptions. The veteran dual-threat tailback had 10.4 PPR fantasy points even as Kansas City eked out a close 20-17 win in overtime, but it still doesn't dispel the fact that it’s hard to read the Chiefs' running back room from a fantasy perspective. Technically Clyde-Edwards Helaire is the RB1, but rookie Isiah Pacheco has quietly taken snaps away from CEH. Meanwhile, McKinnon still provides some value as a pass-catching back.

While the running back by committee approach may work for Kansas City, it largely leaves all their tailbacks fantasy irrelevant going forward. To make matters more difficult, the Jaguars are a top-10 defense against the run that surrenders just 105.1 yards per game on the ground, and they allow the third-fewest yards per rush attempt at 4.0. The strength of the Chiefs’ offense lies through the air, which hinders McKinnon’s fantasy value on a weekly basis.

Start or sit in Week 10?

McKinnon, like much of the larger Chiefs running back room, boasts little fantasy value in a matchup that should highly favor Kansas City’s passing game. He is best kept on the bench in fantasy leagues for Week 10.