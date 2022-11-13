JuJu Smith-Schuster start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars to Arrowhead Stadium for a matchup in Week 10. After facing a potential upset last week in a close three-point win over the Titans, Kansas City should be motivated to put on the typical dominant performance many are accustomed to seeing. That extra motivation could mean receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster could be in for a seismic fantasy performance this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Smith-Schuster continues to separate himself from a crowded room of Chiefs receivers, which is a huge feat given that Kansas City boasts the league’s best-scoring offense. The veteran wideout has now posted three-straight games with double-digit fantasy points, and he put together an 18.8 PPR fantasy performance last week even amid a low-scoring 20-17 win by the Chiefs in overtime. He is arguably in the conversation as a WR2 lock going forward, with a chance to put together another convincing performance versus a favorable opponent.

The Jaguars allow 22.5 fantasy points per game to receivers, and their 22nd-ranked pass defense surrenders 238.3 yards through the air per game. Patrick Mahomes and the larger Chiefs offense should be extra motivated to pile on the points after they were given a scare by rookie Malik Willis and the Titans in primetime. With Smith-Schuster clearly a level above the rest of Kansas City’s receiving room, he should get more than enough targets to come his way on Sunday.

Start or sit in Week 10?

The argument of there being too many mouths to feed in the Chiefs’ offense does not apply to Smith-Schuster, who is becoming the clear No. 2 passing target behind Travis Kelce. Fire him up as a confident WR2 in fantasy lineups this week.